Pembina Pipeline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $349.7…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $349.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.