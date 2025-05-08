Peloton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $624 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619.7 million.

