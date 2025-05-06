Pediatrix Medical Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.7…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $458.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

