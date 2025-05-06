Peabody Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $34.4…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $34.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $937 million in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped roughly 4%. The stock has fallen 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

