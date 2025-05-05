Paymentus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported earnings of $13.8 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $275.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.2 million.

