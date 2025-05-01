Paylocity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $91.5…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $454.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $442.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $385.5 million to $390.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion.

