Paycom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $139.4 million.
The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $2.80 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.
The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $530.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.6 million.
Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.