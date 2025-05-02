Patria Investments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Friday reported earnings…

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Friday reported earnings of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

The Camana Bay, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $77.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.