Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $960.9 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $960.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $7.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.73 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $4.96 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.60 to $26.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.