Park-Ohio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 66 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $405.4 million in the period.

Park-Ohio expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

