Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported net income of $152 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported net income of $152 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.19 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.