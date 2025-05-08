Paramount Global-B: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $152 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $152 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.08 billion.

