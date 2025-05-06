Par Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

