Papa John’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $518.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $509.8 million.

