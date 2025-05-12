Pangaea Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Monday reported a loss of $2…

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period.

