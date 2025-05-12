Pampa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported profit of $153…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported profit of $153 million in its first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share.

The electricity company posted revenue of $414 million in the period.

