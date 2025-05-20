Palo Alto: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $262.1 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to 89 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.