PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122.5 million to $124.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $493 million to $499 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.