Pacira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.8 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $765 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.