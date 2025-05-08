Pacific Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $426.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PACB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PACB

