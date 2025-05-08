Owens & Minor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Thursday reported a loss…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.85 billion to $11.15 billion.

