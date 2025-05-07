Owens Corning: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $93 million in…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $93 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $2.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.