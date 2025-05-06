Ovintiv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

