OSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.1…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $444.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.5 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.