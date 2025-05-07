Ormat Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $40.4 million.…

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.1 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $935 million to $975 million.

