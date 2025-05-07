Orion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 6:55 PM

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $477.7 million in the period.

Orion expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OEC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

