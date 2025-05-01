Organon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $87 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.13 billion to $6.33 billion.

