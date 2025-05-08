Organogenesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.8 million…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period.

Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $535 million.

