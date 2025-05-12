Live Radio
OrganiGram: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2025, 6:43 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Monday reported a loss of $16 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $29.8 million in the period.

