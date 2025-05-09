Oragenics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

