OptiNose: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.92. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period.

