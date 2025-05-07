Open Lending: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $617,000. The…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $617,000.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPRO

