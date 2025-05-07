Open Lending: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $617,000.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.8 million.
