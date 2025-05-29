CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 533 534¾ 527¼ 533 +2¾ Sep 548¼ 550 542½ 547¾ +2¼ Dec 570¾ 573 565¾ 570¼ +1½ Mar 590¾ 593½ 586¾ 590½ +1 May 605¼ 605¾ 599 602½ +½ Jul 614 614 608¼ 611¼ +¾ Dec 637½ 638¼ 637½ 638¼ — ¾ Mar 650 650 650 650 —1½ Est. sales 46,606. Wed.’s sales 113,828 Wed.’s open int 475,841, up 116 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 452¼ 453 443½ 447¾ —3¼ Sep 431 431¼ 426 428¾ —1 Dec 444½ 444¾ 439½ 442¼ —1¼ Mar 459 459¾ 454¾ 457 —1¼ May 468¾ 468¾ 463¾ 466 —1½ Jul 473¼ 473¼ 468¾ 470¾ —2 Sep 457¼ 457¼ 455½ 456¼ —2¼ Dec 462 462½ 458½ 459½ —2¾ Mar 470½ 471¼ 470½ 471¼ —2½ Dec 459¼ 464 459 464 +1½ Est. sales 165,907. Wed.’s sales 383,610 Wed.’s open int 1,663,150, up 8,336 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369½ 373 367¼ 372½ +2½ Sep 362¾ 363¾ 362¼ 363¾ +1 Dec 354¾ 355 354 355 +2½ Est. sales 436. Wed.’s sales 1,077 Wed.’s open int 2,835, up 179 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1055½ 1055¾ 1040 1042 —6½ Aug 1052¾ 1052¾ 1037¼ 1038¾ —6½ Sep 1036¾ 1036¾ 1021¾ 1023¼ —6¼ Nov 1044¾ 1044¾ 1029 1030¼ —7¼ Jan 1058 1058 1042¾ 1044 —6¾ Mar 1065½ 1066½ 1051¼ 1052¼ —6¾ May 1073½ 1073½ 1060¼ 1061 —7 Jul 1081¼ 1082 1068¾ 1069 —7¾ Nov 1051¾ 1051¾ 1040 1040¾ —4¾ Est. sales 93,577. Wed.’s sales 172,447 Wed.’s open int 867,653, up 7,799 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 49.06 49.39 47.89 47.92 —1.01 Aug 49.20 49.58 48.11 48.15 —.98 Sep 49.36 49.66 48.26 48.31 —.95 Oct 49.30 49.68 48.31 48.31 —.97 Dec 49.54 49.93 48.50 48.53 —.94 Jan 49.50 49.91 48.57 48.61 —.91 Mar 49.54 49.85 48.55 48.58 —.89 May 49.43 49.79 48.51 48.54 —.87 Jul 49.71 49.71 48.54 48.54 —.81 Aug 48.55 48.55 48.55 48.55 —.54 Dec 47.75 47.80 47.75 47.77 —.60 Est. sales 63,115. Wed.’s sales 131,077 Wed.’s open int 605,099, up 3,516 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 295.00 295.00 292.50 293.90 +.20 Aug 298.50 298.50 296.50 297.60 Sep 301.70 301.70 299.80 301.00 +.20 Oct 303.40 303.60 301.50 302.80 +.10 Dec 308.00 308.00 306.00 307.30 +.10 Jan 310.50 310.60 308.70 309.80 Mar 313.10 313.70 311.90 312.50 —.30 May 316.00 316.10 315.30 315.70 —.30 Jul 319.10 319.50 318.60 319.30 —.20 Sep 318.40 318.40 318.40 318.40 —.20 Dec 317.70 317.70 317.60 317.60 —.50 Est. sales 38,976. Wed.’s sales 105,819 Wed.’s open int 596,139, up 3,787

