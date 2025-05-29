CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|533
|534¾
|527¼
|533
|+2¾
|Sep
|548¼
|550
|542½
|547¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|570¾
|573
|565¾
|570¼
|+1½
|Mar
|590¾
|593½
|586¾
|590½
|+1
|May
|605¼
|605¾
|599
|602½
|+½
|Jul
|614
|614
|608¼
|611¼
|+¾
|Dec
|637½
|638¼
|637½
|638¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|650
|650
|650
|650
|—1½
|Est. sales 46,606.
|Wed.’s sales 113,828
|Wed.’s open int 475,841,
|up 116
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|452¼
|453
|443½
|447¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|431
|431¼
|426
|428¾
|—1
|Dec
|444½
|444¾
|439½
|442¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|459
|459¾
|454¾
|457
|—1¼
|May
|468¾
|468¾
|463¾
|466
|—1½
|Jul
|473¼
|473¼
|468¾
|470¾
|—2
|Sep
|457¼
|457¼
|455½
|456¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|462
|462½
|458½
|459½
|—2¾
|Mar
|470½
|471¼
|470½
|471¼
|—2½
|Dec
|459¼
|464
|459
|464
|+1½
|Est. sales 165,907.
|Wed.’s sales 383,610
|Wed.’s open int 1,663,150,
|up 8,336
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369½
|373
|367¼
|372½
|+2½
|Sep
|362¾
|363¾
|362¼
|363¾
|+1
|Dec
|354¾
|355
|354
|355
|+2½
|Est. sales 436.
|Wed.’s sales 1,077
|Wed.’s open int 2,835,
|up 179
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1055½
|1055¾
|1040
|1042
|—6½
|Aug
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1037¼
|1038¾
|—6½
|Sep
|1036¾
|1036¾
|1021¾
|1023¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1044¾
|1044¾
|1029
|1030¼
|—7¼
|Jan
|1058
|1058
|1042¾
|1044
|—6¾
|Mar
|1065½
|1066½
|1051¼
|1052¼
|—6¾
|May
|1073½
|1073½
|1060¼
|1061
|—7
|Jul
|1081¼
|1082
|1068¾
|1069
|—7¾
|Nov
|1051¾
|1051¾
|1040
|1040¾
|—4¾
|Est. sales 93,577.
|Wed.’s sales 172,447
|Wed.’s open int 867,653,
|up 7,799
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|49.06
|49.39
|47.89
|47.92
|—1.01
|Aug
|49.20
|49.58
|48.11
|48.15
|—.98
|Sep
|49.36
|49.66
|48.26
|48.31
|—.95
|Oct
|49.30
|49.68
|48.31
|48.31
|—.97
|Dec
|49.54
|49.93
|48.50
|48.53
|—.94
|Jan
|49.50
|49.91
|48.57
|48.61
|—.91
|Mar
|49.54
|49.85
|48.55
|48.58
|—.89
|May
|49.43
|49.79
|48.51
|48.54
|—.87
|Jul
|49.71
|49.71
|48.54
|48.54
|—.81
|Aug
|48.55
|48.55
|48.55
|48.55
|—.54
|Dec
|47.75
|47.80
|47.75
|47.77
|—.60
|Est. sales 63,115.
|Wed.’s sales 131,077
|Wed.’s open int 605,099,
|up 3,516
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|295.00
|295.00
|292.50
|293.90
|+.20
|Aug
|298.50
|298.50
|296.50
|297.60
|Sep
|301.70
|301.70
|299.80
|301.00
|+.20
|Oct
|303.40
|303.60
|301.50
|302.80
|+.10
|Dec
|308.00
|308.00
|306.00
|307.30
|+.10
|Jan
|310.50
|310.60
|308.70
|309.80
|Mar
|313.10
|313.70
|311.90
|312.50
|—.30
|May
|316.00
|316.10
|315.30
|315.70
|—.30
|Jul
|319.10
|319.50
|318.60
|319.30
|—.20
|Sep
|318.40
|318.40
|318.40
|318.40
|—.20
|Dec
|317.70
|317.70
|317.60
|317.60
|—.50
|Est. sales 38,976.
|Wed.’s sales 105,819
|Wed.’s open int 596,139,
|up 3,787
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.