CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|548¼
|552
|541¼
|542¼
|—7
|Sep
|563
|567¼
|556
|558½
|—5¼
|Dec
|585
|589¼
|578
|581¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|604½
|608¼
|597¼
|600½
|—4
|May
|612¼
|619¼
|609
|612
|—3½
|Jul
|619¾
|625
|617
|619½
|—2¾
|Sep
|630½
|635
|630½
|632½
|—1½
|Dec
|645½
|652½
|644½
|646½
|—3½
|Est. sales 85,563.
|Wed.’s sales 131,936
|Wed.’s open int 467,863
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|459¼
|464
|456½
|461
|Sep
|441
|444¼
|439¼
|442½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|454¼
|456½
|451¾
|454½
|—1
|Mar
|468¾
|471
|466¾
|469¼
|—
|¾
|May
|473¾
|479¼
|473¾
|477¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|481
|483¼
|479¼
|481¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|463¾
|466¾
|462¼
|466
|+¼
|Dec
|466½
|469¾
|464¼
|468¼
|Mar
|477½
|478¼
|477½
|478¼
|—1½
|Dec
|462¾
|464½
|462¼
|464½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 210,959.
|Wed.’s sales 375,418
|Wed.’s open int 1,642,500,
|up 4,544
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|359¼
|360
|357
|358¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|348½
|348½
|348½
|348½
|—1¾
|Dec
|352
|352
|352
|352
|+½
|Mar
|354½
|354½
|354½
|354½
|Est. sales 142.
|Wed.’s sales 350
|Wed.’s open int 2,565
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1057
|1069¼
|1051
|1067
|+4¼
|Aug
|1054¼
|1063¾
|1047¼
|1061¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|1039½
|1047¼
|1033
|1046
|+1½
|Nov
|1047
|1054¾
|1040½
|1053¼
|+1
|Jan
|1061
|1067
|1052½
|1066
|+1½
|Mar
|1066¼
|1074¼
|1059¾
|1073½
|+2½
|May
|1070¼
|1082¼
|1067¾
|1081½
|+2¾
|Jul
|1080
|1090
|1075¼
|1089¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1045
|1053¾
|1040
|1053¾
|+3
|Est. sales 123,732.
|Wed.’s sales 265,657
|Wed.’s open int 840,393
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.83
|49.30
|47.95
|49.21
|—.62
|Aug
|49.02
|49.49
|48.15
|49.39
|—.63
|Sep
|49.12
|49.62
|48.29
|49.53
|—.59
|Oct
|49.14
|49.67
|48.35
|49.65
|—.49
|Dec
|49.33
|49.91
|48.55
|49.82
|—.51
|Jan
|49.38
|49.99
|48.63
|49.90
|—.46
|Mar
|49.30
|49.95
|48.60
|49.85
|—.44
|May
|49.23
|49.91
|48.52
|49.91
|—.32
|Jul
|49.00
|49.84
|48.48
|49.84
|—.33
|Oct
|48.45
|48.45
|47.83
|47.83
|—1.31
|Dec
|48.41
|48.50
|47.42
|48.50
|—.54
|Est. sales 116,898.
|Wed.’s sales 103,400
|Wed.’s open int 597,815,
|up 2,908
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|294.50
|298.30
|293.70
|297.20
|+3.10
|Aug
|298.00
|301.70
|297.50
|300.70
|+3.00
|Sep
|300.50
|304.40
|300.30
|303.40
|+2.90
|Oct
|302.50
|306.40
|302.50
|305.80
|+3.30
|Dec
|307.60
|311.00
|307.00
|310.20
|+3.00
|Jan
|309.90
|313.50
|309.70
|312.70
|+2.80
|Mar
|313.20
|316.40
|313.10
|315.70
|+2.60
|May
|316.40
|319.20
|316.30
|319.00
|+2.60
|Jul
|323.40
|323.40
|320.10
|322.50
|+2.50
|Aug
|322.50
|323.00
|322.50
|323.00
|+2.90
|Dec
|319.30
|321.00
|319.10
|321.00
|+2.80
|Est. sales 83,214.
|Wed.’s sales 113,279
|Wed.’s open int 595,975
