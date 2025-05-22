CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 548¼ 552 541¼ 542¼ —7 Sep 563 567¼ 556 558½ —5¼ Dec 585 589¼ 578 581¼ —4¼ Mar 604½ 608¼ 597¼ 600½ —4 May 612¼ 619¼ 609 612 —3½ Jul 619¾ 625 617 619½ —2¾ Sep 630½ 635 630½ 632½ —1½ Dec 645½ 652½ 644½ 646½ —3½ Est. sales 85,563. Wed.’s sales 131,936 Wed.’s open int 467,863 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 459¼ 464 456½ 461 Sep 441 444¼ 439¼ 442½ — ¼ Dec 454¼ 456½ 451¾ 454½ —1 Mar 468¾ 471 466¾ 469¼ — ¾ May 473¾ 479¼ 473¾ 477¾ — ½ Jul 481 483¼ 479¼ 481¾ — ¾ Sep 463¾ 466¾ 462¼ 466 +¼ Dec 466½ 469¾ 464¼ 468¼ Mar 477½ 478¼ 477½ 478¼ —1½ Dec 462¾ 464½ 462¼ 464½ +1¼ Est. sales 210,959. Wed.’s sales 375,418 Wed.’s open int 1,642,500, up 4,544 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 359¼ 360 357 358¾ — ¾ Sep 348½ 348½ 348½ 348½ —1¾ Dec 352 352 352 352 +½ Mar 354½ 354½ 354½ 354½ Est. sales 142. Wed.’s sales 350 Wed.’s open int 2,565 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1057 1069¼ 1051 1067 +4¼ Aug 1054¼ 1063¾ 1047¼ 1061¾ +2¾ Sep 1039½ 1047¼ 1033 1046 +1½ Nov 1047 1054¾ 1040½ 1053¼ +1 Jan 1061 1067 1052½ 1066 +1½ Mar 1066¼ 1074¼ 1059¾ 1073½ +2½ May 1070¼ 1082¼ 1067¾ 1081½ +2¾ Jul 1080 1090 1075¼ 1089¾ +3¼ Nov 1045 1053¾ 1040 1053¾ +3 Est. sales 123,732. Wed.’s sales 265,657 Wed.’s open int 840,393 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.83 49.30 47.95 49.21 —.62 Aug 49.02 49.49 48.15 49.39 —.63 Sep 49.12 49.62 48.29 49.53 —.59 Oct 49.14 49.67 48.35 49.65 —.49 Dec 49.33 49.91 48.55 49.82 —.51 Jan 49.38 49.99 48.63 49.90 —.46 Mar 49.30 49.95 48.60 49.85 —.44 May 49.23 49.91 48.52 49.91 —.32 Jul 49.00 49.84 48.48 49.84 —.33 Oct 48.45 48.45 47.83 47.83 —1.31 Dec 48.41 48.50 47.42 48.50 —.54 Est. sales 116,898. Wed.’s sales 103,400 Wed.’s open int 597,815, up 2,908 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 294.50 298.30 293.70 297.20 +3.10 Aug 298.00 301.70 297.50 300.70 +3.00 Sep 300.50 304.40 300.30 303.40 +2.90 Oct 302.50 306.40 302.50 305.80 +3.30 Dec 307.60 311.00 307.00 310.20 +3.00 Jan 309.90 313.50 309.70 312.70 +2.80 Mar 313.20 316.40 313.10 315.70 +2.60 May 316.40 319.20 316.30 319.00 +2.60 Jul 323.40 323.40 320.10 322.50 +2.50 Aug 322.50 323.00 322.50 323.00 +2.90 Dec 319.30 321.00 319.10 321.00 +2.80 Est. sales 83,214. Wed.’s sales 113,279 Wed.’s open int 595,975

