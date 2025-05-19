CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|527
|536
|524½
|530¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|540
|549½
|538½
|544¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|560¾
|570½
|560
|565¼
|+4½
|Mar
|580
|589¼
|579¾
|584¾
|+4½
|May
|592¾
|600½
|591½
|596¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|600½
|607½
|599¾
|602
|+2
|Sep
|614¼
|614¼
|614¼
|614¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|630
|635¼
|628¾
|635¼
|+6¾
|Mar
|641½
|641½
|641½
|641½
|+¼
|Est. sales 63,747.
|Fri.’s sales 82,219
|Fri.’s open int 482,560,
|up 382
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|443½
|449¼
|443
|444¼
|+¾
|Sep
|420¾
|426
|420¾
|423¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|434½
|439½
|434½
|437
|+1½
|Mar
|449¾
|454¼
|449¾
|452
|+1½
|May
|458¼
|462½
|458¼
|460¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|462¾
|467
|462¾
|465¼
|+1½
|Sep
|449¾
|452
|449¾
|452
|+1½
|Dec
|453¾
|457
|453¾
|455¾
|+1
|Mar
|467½
|467½
|467½
|467½
|+1½
|Est. sales 174,542.
|Fri.’s sales 345,361
|Fri.’s open int 1,625,747,
|up 21,449
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|343¼
|349¾
|342¾
|348¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|334
|334¼
|334
|334¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|340
|340
|340
|340
|+4½
|Est. sales 207.
|Fri.’s sales 197
|Fri.’s open int 2,890
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1050¼
|1056
|1045¾
|1048¼
|—1¾
|Aug
|1046½
|1051¾
|1043
|1045½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1029
|1034
|1026½
|1029½
|Nov
|1034¾
|1040¼
|1032½
|1035¾
|+¼
|Jan
|1046
|1051½
|1044¼
|1047
|Mar
|1051¾
|1057¾
|1051
|1053¾
|+¼
|May
|1060
|1066
|1059¼
|1061¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|1067¾
|1074¼
|1067¾
|1069¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|1035½
|1040½
|1035¼
|1039
|+1¼
|Est. sales 71,555.
|Fri.’s sales 209,199
|Fri.’s open int 842,763,
|up 6,152
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.89
|49.69
|48.50
|48.92
|—.01
|Aug
|49.07
|49.85
|48.70
|49.11
|Sep
|49.15
|49.90
|48.79
|49.19
|Oct
|49.20
|49.90
|48.80
|49.20
|+.01
|Dec
|49.39
|50.09
|48.98
|49.39
|+.01
|Jan
|49.44
|50.06
|48.99
|49.42
|+.02
|Mar
|49.20
|49.96
|48.89
|49.30
|+.02
|May
|49.23
|49.84
|48.92
|49.23
|+.03
|Jul
|49.13
|49.76
|48.89
|49.18
|+.07
|Aug
|48.80
|48.80
|48.80
|48.80
|—.03
|Sep
|48.50
|48.50
|48.50
|48.50
|—.01
|Dec
|48.35
|48.35
|47.89
|47.89
|—.10
|Est. sales 47,558.
|Fri.’s sales 239,880
|Fri.’s open int 586,828
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|291.90
|292.90
|290.80
|291.50
|—.40
|Aug
|295.10
|296.40
|294.30
|294.90
|—.60
|Sep
|298.20
|299.10
|297.10
|297.60
|—.70
|Oct
|299.90
|300.60
|298.70
|299.20
|—.80
|Dec
|304.30
|304.90
|302.80
|303.40
|—.90
|Jan
|306.80
|307.30
|305.40
|306.00
|—.80
|Mar
|309.40
|310.40
|308.70
|309.40
|—.60
|May
|313.40
|313.70
|312.10
|313.00
|—.40
|Jul
|317.20
|317.60
|316.10
|316.60
|—.20
|Aug
|317.70
|317.90
|317.70
|317.90
|+.80
|Sep
|316.80
|316.80
|316.80
|316.80
|+.60
|Oct
|315.20
|315.20
|315.20
|315.20
|+1.40
|Est. sales 45,565.
|Fri.’s sales 132,381
|Fri.’s open int 591,399,
|up 1,795
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.