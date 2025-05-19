CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 527 536 524½ 530¼ +5¼ Sep 540 549½ 538½ 544¼ +5¼ Dec 560¾ 570½ 560 565¼ +4½ Mar 580 589¼ 579¾ 584¾ +4½ May 592¾ 600½ 591½ 596¼ +4¼ Jul 600½ 607½ 599¾ 602 +2 Sep 614¼ 614¼ 614¼ 614¼ +1¾ Dec 630 635¼ 628¾ 635¼ +6¾ Mar 641½ 641½ 641½ 641½ +¼ Est. sales 63,747. Fri.’s sales 82,219 Fri.’s open int 482,560, up 382 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 443½ 449¼ 443 444¼ +¾ Sep 420¾ 426 420¾ 423¾ +2¼ Dec 434½ 439½ 434½ 437 +1½ Mar 449¾ 454¼ 449¾ 452 +1½ May 458¼ 462½ 458¼ 460¾ +1¾ Jul 462¾ 467 462¾ 465¼ +1½ Sep 449¾ 452 449¾ 452 +1½ Dec 453¾ 457 453¾ 455¾ +1 Mar 467½ 467½ 467½ 467½ +1½ Est. sales 174,542. Fri.’s sales 345,361 Fri.’s open int 1,625,747, up 21,449 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 343¼ 349¾ 342¾ 348¼ +5¾ Sep 334 334¼ 334 334¼ —1¾ Dec 340 340 340 340 +4½ Est. sales 207. Fri.’s sales 197 Fri.’s open int 2,890 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1050¼ 1056 1045¾ 1048¼ —1¾ Aug 1046½ 1051¾ 1043 1045½ — ¾ Sep 1029 1034 1026½ 1029½ Nov 1034¾ 1040¼ 1032½ 1035¾ +¼ Jan 1046 1051½ 1044¼ 1047 Mar 1051¾ 1057¾ 1051 1053¾ +¼ May 1060 1066 1059¼ 1061¼ — ½ Jul 1067¾ 1074¼ 1067¾ 1069¼ — ½ Nov 1035½ 1040½ 1035¼ 1039 +1¼ Est. sales 71,555. Fri.’s sales 209,199 Fri.’s open int 842,763, up 6,152 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.89 49.69 48.50 48.92 —.01 Aug 49.07 49.85 48.70 49.11 Sep 49.15 49.90 48.79 49.19 Oct 49.20 49.90 48.80 49.20 +.01 Dec 49.39 50.09 48.98 49.39 +.01 Jan 49.44 50.06 48.99 49.42 +.02 Mar 49.20 49.96 48.89 49.30 +.02 May 49.23 49.84 48.92 49.23 +.03 Jul 49.13 49.76 48.89 49.18 +.07 Aug 48.80 48.80 48.80 48.80 —.03 Sep 48.50 48.50 48.50 48.50 —.01 Dec 48.35 48.35 47.89 47.89 —.10 Est. sales 47,558. Fri.’s sales 239,880 Fri.’s open int 586,828 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 291.90 292.90 290.80 291.50 —.40 Aug 295.10 296.40 294.30 294.90 —.60 Sep 298.20 299.10 297.10 297.60 —.70 Oct 299.90 300.60 298.70 299.20 —.80 Dec 304.30 304.90 302.80 303.40 —.90 Jan 306.80 307.30 305.40 306.00 —.80 Mar 309.40 310.40 308.70 309.40 —.60 May 313.40 313.70 312.10 313.00 —.40 Jul 317.20 317.60 316.10 316.60 —.20 Aug 317.70 317.90 317.70 317.90 +.80 Sep 316.80 316.80 316.80 316.80 +.60 Oct 315.20 315.20 315.20 315.20 +1.40 Est. sales 45,565. Fri.’s sales 132,381 Fri.’s open int 591,399, up 1,795

