CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 524½ 531¾ 521¾ 527 +2¼ Sep 538½ 546 536½ 541¼ +2¼ Dec 560¼ 568 558½ 563¼ +2½ Mar 579½ 587 578 582¾ +2¾ May 590½ 598 589 594¼ +3¼ Jul 598¼ 604¾ 596 601½ +3¾ Sep 616 616 613½ 613½ +3½ Dec 627¼ 632 626¼ 628 +1¾ Mar 640¼ 640¼ 640¼ 640¼ +1½ Est. sales 53,056. Wed.’s sales 100,011 Wed.’s open int 484,387, up 2,900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 444¾ 450½ 443½ 446½ +1 Sep 426¾ 429 423 423¾ —3½ Dec 439½ 442¼ 436½ 437½ —3 Mar 454¼ 456¾ 451½ 452¼ —3 May 462¾ 465 460 460¾ —3¼ Jul 467¾ 469¾ 465¼ 465¾ —3¼ Sep 450¾ 456 450¾ 453 —2½ Dec 458 460 456½ 457¼ —2¼ Mar 470½ 470½ 470½ 470½ — ¼ Est. sales 171,148. Wed.’s sales 316,718 Wed.’s open int 1,597,819, up 8,390 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 338¾ 341½ 337¼ 338½ — ¼ Sep 332¾ 335 330¼ 335 +3¼ Est. sales 116. Wed.’s sales 298 Wed.’s open int 2,801, up 93 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1073 1073¼ 1050¾ 1052¾ —25 Aug 1070¾ 1070¾ 1048½ 1050¼ —24¼ Sep 1054 1054 1031½ 1032¾ —23 Nov 1057½ 1057¾ 1037½ 1038½ —22¾ Jan 1067¾ 1068 1049 1050 —22 Mar 1072¼ 1072¼ 1055½ 1056¼ —20 May 1080½ 1080½ 1064 1065 —18½ Jul 1087½ 1087½ 1072½ 1073 —18½ Aug 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ —15 Nov 1055½ 1055½ 1044½ 1045 —14 Jan 1060¾ 1060¾ 1057 1057 —12 Mar 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ May 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ Est. sales 156,743. Wed.’s sales 238,117 Wed.’s open int 834,539, up 12,041 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 51.70 51.70 49.32 49.32 —3.00 Aug 51.86 51.86 49.42 49.42 —3.00 Sep 51.77 51.80 49.41 49.41 —3.00 Oct 51.76 51.76 49.31 49.31 —3.00 Dec 51.99 51.99 49.42 49.43 —2.99 Jan 51.10 51.10 49.34 49.50 —2.81 Mar 51.30 51.30 49.29 49.36 —2.71 May 50.83 50.83 49.23 49.34 —2.56 Jul 50.58 50.58 49.20 49.33 —2.44 Sep 48.86 48.86 48.86 48.86 —2.21 Dec 49.02 49.02 48.38 48.95 —1.56 Jan 48.80 48.80 48.70 48.70 —1.74 Mar 48.65 48.65 48.65 48.65 —1.70 May 48.78 48.78 48.78 48.78 —1.55 Jul 48.71 48.71 48.71 48.71 —1.70 Est. sales 179,960. Wed.’s sales 182,215 Wed.’s open int 593,537, up 8,541 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 292.40 299.50 292.40 293.60 +1.70 Aug 296.00 303.10 295.90 297.30 +1.60 Sep 298.70 305.40 298.70 300.10 +1.60 Oct 299.80 306.20 299.80 301.20 +1.40 Dec 303.50 309.70 303.50 304.90 +1.40 Jan 306.70 311.60 305.40 307.10 +1.50 Mar 307.90 313.70 307.90 309.80 +1.70 May 312.60 316.30 311.10 312.20 +1.20 Jul 314.60 319.80 314.40 316.00 +1.60 Aug 314.50 318.10 314.50 318.10 +3.60 Sep 313.50 318.00 313.10 315.00 +1.50 Dec 315.70 315.70 314.70 314.70 +1.80 Est. sales 117,990. Wed.’s sales 131,258 Wed.’s open int 589,304, up 6,263

