CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|524½
|531¾
|521¾
|527
|+2¼
|Sep
|538½
|546
|536½
|541¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|560¼
|568
|558½
|563¼
|+2½
|Mar
|579½
|587
|578
|582¾
|+2¾
|May
|590½
|598
|589
|594¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|598¼
|604¾
|596
|601½
|+3¾
|Sep
|616
|616
|613½
|613½
|+3½
|Dec
|627¼
|632
|626¼
|628
|+1¾
|Mar
|640¼
|640¼
|640¼
|640¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 53,056.
|Wed.’s sales 100,011
|Wed.’s open int 484,387,
|up 2,900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|444¾
|450½
|443½
|446½
|+1
|Sep
|426¾
|429
|423
|423¾
|—3½
|Dec
|439½
|442¼
|436½
|437½
|—3
|Mar
|454¼
|456¾
|451½
|452¼
|—3
|May
|462¾
|465
|460
|460¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|467¾
|469¾
|465¼
|465¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|450¾
|456
|450¾
|453
|—2½
|Dec
|458
|460
|456½
|457¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|470½
|470½
|470½
|470½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 171,148.
|Wed.’s sales 316,718
|Wed.’s open int 1,597,819,
|up 8,390
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|338¾
|341½
|337¼
|338½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|332¾
|335
|330¼
|335
|+3¼
|Est. sales 116.
|Wed.’s sales 298
|Wed.’s open int 2,801,
|up 93
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1073
|1073¼
|1050¾
|1052¾
|—25
|Aug
|1070¾
|1070¾
|1048½
|1050¼
|—24¼
|Sep
|1054
|1054
|1031½
|1032¾
|—23
|Nov
|1057½
|1057¾
|1037½
|1038½
|—22¾
|Jan
|1067¾
|1068
|1049
|1050
|—22
|Mar
|1072¼
|1072¼
|1055½
|1056¼
|—20
|May
|1080½
|1080½
|1064
|1065
|—18½
|Jul
|1087½
|1087½
|1072½
|1073
|—18½
|Aug
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|—15
|Nov
|1055½
|1055½
|1044½
|1045
|—14
|Jan
|1060¾
|1060¾
|1057
|1057
|—12
|Mar
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|May
|1074½
|1074½
|1074½
|1074½
|Est. sales 156,743.
|Wed.’s sales 238,117
|Wed.’s open int 834,539,
|up 12,041
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|51.70
|51.70
|49.32
|49.32
|—3.00
|Aug
|51.86
|51.86
|49.42
|49.42
|—3.00
|Sep
|51.77
|51.80
|49.41
|49.41
|—3.00
|Oct
|51.76
|51.76
|49.31
|49.31
|—3.00
|Dec
|51.99
|51.99
|49.42
|49.43
|—2.99
|Jan
|51.10
|51.10
|49.34
|49.50
|—2.81
|Mar
|51.30
|51.30
|49.29
|49.36
|—2.71
|May
|50.83
|50.83
|49.23
|49.34
|—2.56
|Jul
|50.58
|50.58
|49.20
|49.33
|—2.44
|Sep
|48.86
|48.86
|48.86
|48.86
|—2.21
|Dec
|49.02
|49.02
|48.38
|48.95
|—1.56
|Jan
|48.80
|48.80
|48.70
|48.70
|—1.74
|Mar
|48.65
|48.65
|48.65
|48.65
|—1.70
|May
|48.78
|48.78
|48.78
|48.78
|—1.55
|Jul
|48.71
|48.71
|48.71
|48.71
|—1.70
|Est. sales 179,960.
|Wed.’s sales 182,215
|Wed.’s open int 593,537,
|up 8,541
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|292.40
|299.50
|292.40
|293.60
|+1.70
|Aug
|296.00
|303.10
|295.90
|297.30
|+1.60
|Sep
|298.70
|305.40
|298.70
|300.10
|+1.60
|Oct
|299.80
|306.20
|299.80
|301.20
|+1.40
|Dec
|303.50
|309.70
|303.50
|304.90
|+1.40
|Jan
|306.70
|311.60
|305.40
|307.10
|+1.50
|Mar
|307.90
|313.70
|307.90
|309.80
|+1.70
|May
|312.60
|316.30
|311.10
|312.20
|+1.20
|Jul
|314.60
|319.80
|314.40
|316.00
|+1.60
|Aug
|314.50
|318.10
|314.50
|318.10
|+3.60
|Sep
|313.50
|318.00
|313.10
|315.00
|+1.50
|Dec
|315.70
|315.70
|314.70
|314.70
|+1.80
|Est. sales 117,990.
|Wed.’s sales 131,258
|Wed.’s open int 589,304,
|up 6,263
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.