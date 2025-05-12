CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|525¼
|528¼
|515½
|526½
|+4¾
|Sep
|541½
|542
|530¼
|540½
|+4
|Dec
|561½
|563½
|552¼
|562
|+3¾
|Mar
|582
|582½
|571½
|580¾
|+3¾
|May
|588½
|592¼
|582½
|591¼
|+3½
|Jul
|597¾
|598½
|589
|597¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|603¼
|609½
|602¼
|609½
|+2¼
|Dec
|620
|626
|620
|626
|+2
|Est. sales 54,517.
|Fri.’s sales 89,919
|Fri.’s open int 471,244,
|up 9,724
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|444
|447½
|443
|445½
|+4
|Jul
|453
|455¾
|448
|452½
|+2¾
|Sep
|432¾
|434¼
|428¼
|432
|+2¾
|Dec
|444¼
|446½
|441¼
|444¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|460
|461
|456
|459¼
|+2¼
|May
|468
|469½
|465
|468
|+2¼
|Jul
|473
|474¾
|470¾
|473¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|456¼
|459
|456¼
|458¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|460¾
|462
|459
|461½
|+1¾
|Mar
|470½
|473¼
|470¼
|472¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 149,151.
|Fri.’s sales 356,454
|Fri.’s open int 1,591,470,
|up 6,253
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|344½
|351¾
|343
|350¾
|+7
|Sep
|336¾
|340¾
|336¾
|340¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|340¼
|340¼
|340¼
|340¼
|+4¾
|Est. sales 127.
|Fri.’s sales 128
|Fri.’s open int 2,667,
|up 20
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1046
|1062
|1046
|1061
|+17
|Jul
|1064
|1072
|1052½
|1062¼
|+10½
|Aug
|1057¾
|1067¾
|1049¼
|1058½
|+11¼
|Sep
|1037
|1048
|1029½
|1039¼
|+12½
|Nov
|1040
|1051¾
|1033¾
|1043¼
|+12¾
|Jan
|1050
|1063
|1045¾
|1054¼
|+12¼
|Mar
|1053¼
|1067¼
|1050½
|1059¼
|+11¾
|May
|1060¼
|1074¼
|1058½
|1066½
|+11¼
|Jul
|1071¾
|1083
|1066¾
|1075
|+11½
|Aug
|1066
|1066
|1066
|1066
|+7¼
|Sep
|1050½
|1050½
|1050½
|1050½
|+9¾
|Nov
|1045¼
|1055
|1044
|1047½
|+9
|Est. sales 154,819.
|Fri.’s sales 199,124
|Fri.’s open int 803,412,
|up 4,603
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.79
|50.63
|48.78
|49.54
|+.97
|Aug
|48.90
|50.68
|48.89
|49.68
|+1.00
|Sep
|48.81
|50.65
|48.81
|49.72
|+1.01
|Oct
|48.67
|50.45
|48.67
|49.57
|+.95
|Dec
|48.86
|50.58
|48.86
|49.64
|+.88
|Jan
|49.25
|50.53
|49.22
|49.68
|+.91
|Mar
|49.16
|50.39
|49.14
|49.55
|+.86
|May
|49.14
|50.36
|49.09
|49.52
|+.86
|Jul
|49.29
|50.31
|49.29
|49.54
|+.87
|Dec
|48.79
|49.27
|48.79
|49.27
|+1.37
|Est. sales 99,034.
|Fri.’s sales 103,473
|Fri.’s open int 577,656
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|291.50
|291.50
|290.80
|290.80
|+3.60
|Jul
|296.50
|297.50
|293.20
|295.90
|+1.80
|Aug
|299.20
|300.50
|296.30
|299.30
|+2.10
|Sep
|300.80
|302.20
|297.90
|301.00
|+2.20
|Oct
|301.00
|303.00
|298.60
|301.80
|+2.50
|Dec
|304.60
|306.60
|302.20
|305.40
|+2.40
|Jan
|308.80
|308.80
|304.30
|307.40
|+2.30
|Mar
|310.10
|311.00
|306.90
|310.10
|+2.20
|May
|310.90
|313.60
|310.00
|313.10
|+2.10
|Jul
|313.50
|317.20
|313.40
|316.50
|+2.10
|Aug
|316.40
|316.70
|316.40
|316.70
|+2.00
|Sep
|316.00
|316.10
|313.50
|316.10
|+2.20
|Oct
|313.00
|313.00
|313.00
|313.00
|+1.40
|Dec
|312.50
|315.20
|312.50
|314.80
|+1.10
|Est. sales 76,079.
|Fri.’s sales 113,000
|Fri.’s open int 583,510,
|up 3,431
