CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 525¼ 528¼ 515½ 526½ +4¾
Sep 541½ 542 530¼ 540½ +4
Dec 561½ 563½ 552¼ 562 +3¾
Mar 582 582½ 571½ 580¾ +3¾
May 588½ 592¼ 582½ 591¼ +3½
Jul 597¾ 598½ 589 597¼ +2¾
Sep 603¼ 609½ 602¼ 609½ +2¼
Dec 620 626 620 626 +2
Est. sales 54,517. Fri.’s sales 89,919
Fri.’s open int 471,244, up 9,724
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 444 447½ 443 445½ +4
Jul 453 455¾ 448 452½ +2¾
Sep 432¾ 434¼ 428¼ 432 +2¾
Dec 444¼ 446½ 441¼ 444¾ +2¾
Mar 460 461 456 459¼ +2¼
May 468 469½ 465 468 +2¼
Jul 473 474¾ 470¾ 473¼ +2¼
Sep 456¼ 459 456¼ 458¼ +1¾
Dec 460¾ 462 459 461½ +1¾
Mar 470½ 473¼ 470¼ 472¾ +1¾
Est. sales 149,151. Fri.’s sales 356,454
Fri.’s open int 1,591,470, up 6,253
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 344½ 351¾ 343 350¾ +7
Sep 336¾ 340¾ 336¾ 340¾ +3¾
Dec 340¼ 340¼ 340¼ 340¼ +4¾
Est. sales 127. Fri.’s sales 128
Fri.’s open int 2,667, up 20
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1046 1062 1046 1061 +17
Jul 1064 1072 1052½ 1062¼ +10½
Aug 1057¾ 1067¾ 1049¼ 1058½ +11¼
Sep 1037 1048 1029½ 1039¼ +12½
Nov 1040 1051¾ 1033¾ 1043¼ +12¾
Jan 1050 1063 1045¾ 1054¼ +12¼
Mar 1053¼ 1067¼ 1050½ 1059¼ +11¾
May 1060¼ 1074¼ 1058½ 1066½ +11¼
Jul 1071¾ 1083 1066¾ 1075 +11½
Aug 1066 1066 1066 1066 +7¼
Sep 1050½ 1050½ 1050½ 1050½ +9¾
Nov 1045¼ 1055 1044 1047½ +9
Est. sales 154,819. Fri.’s sales 199,124
Fri.’s open int 803,412, up 4,603
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 48.79 50.63 48.78 49.54 +.97
Aug 48.90 50.68 48.89 49.68 +1.00
Sep 48.81 50.65 48.81 49.72 +1.01
Oct 48.67 50.45 48.67 49.57 +.95
Dec 48.86 50.58 48.86 49.64 +.88
Jan 49.25 50.53 49.22 49.68 +.91
Mar 49.16 50.39 49.14 49.55 +.86
May 49.14 50.36 49.09 49.52 +.86
Jul 49.29 50.31 49.29 49.54 +.87
Dec 48.79 49.27 48.79 49.27 +1.37
Est. sales 99,034. Fri.’s sales 103,473
Fri.’s open int 577,656
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 291.50 291.50 290.80 290.80 +3.60
Jul 296.50 297.50 293.20 295.90 +1.80
Aug 299.20 300.50 296.30 299.30 +2.10
Sep 300.80 302.20 297.90 301.00 +2.20
Oct 301.00 303.00 298.60 301.80 +2.50
Dec 304.60 306.60 302.20 305.40 +2.40
Jan 308.80 308.80 304.30 307.40 +2.30
Mar 310.10 311.00 306.90 310.10 +2.20
May 310.90 313.60 310.00 313.10 +2.10
Jul 313.50 317.20 313.40 316.50 +2.10
Aug 316.40 316.70 316.40 316.70 +2.00
Sep 316.00 316.10 313.50 316.10 +2.20
Oct 313.00 313.00 313.00 313.00 +1.40
Dec 312.50 315.20 312.50 314.80 +1.10
Est. sales 76,079. Fri.’s sales 113,000
Fri.’s open int 583,510, up 3,431

