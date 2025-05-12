CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 525¼ 528¼ 515½ 526½ +4¾ Sep 541½ 542 530¼ 540½ +4 Dec 561½ 563½ 552¼ 562 +3¾ Mar 582 582½ 571½ 580¾ +3¾ May 588½ 592¼ 582½ 591¼ +3½ Jul 597¾ 598½ 589 597¼ +2¾ Sep 603¼ 609½ 602¼ 609½ +2¼ Dec 620 626 620 626 +2 Est. sales 54,517. Fri.’s sales 89,919 Fri.’s open int 471,244, up 9,724 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 444 447½ 443 445½ +4 Jul 453 455¾ 448 452½ +2¾ Sep 432¾ 434¼ 428¼ 432 +2¾ Dec 444¼ 446½ 441¼ 444¾ +2¾ Mar 460 461 456 459¼ +2¼ May 468 469½ 465 468 +2¼ Jul 473 474¾ 470¾ 473¼ +2¼ Sep 456¼ 459 456¼ 458¼ +1¾ Dec 460¾ 462 459 461½ +1¾ Mar 470½ 473¼ 470¼ 472¾ +1¾ Est. sales 149,151. Fri.’s sales 356,454 Fri.’s open int 1,591,470, up 6,253 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 344½ 351¾ 343 350¾ +7 Sep 336¾ 340¾ 336¾ 340¾ +3¾ Dec 340¼ 340¼ 340¼ 340¼ +4¾ Est. sales 127. Fri.’s sales 128 Fri.’s open int 2,667, up 20 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1046 1062 1046 1061 +17 Jul 1064 1072 1052½ 1062¼ +10½ Aug 1057¾ 1067¾ 1049¼ 1058½ +11¼ Sep 1037 1048 1029½ 1039¼ +12½ Nov 1040 1051¾ 1033¾ 1043¼ +12¾ Jan 1050 1063 1045¾ 1054¼ +12¼ Mar 1053¼ 1067¼ 1050½ 1059¼ +11¾ May 1060¼ 1074¼ 1058½ 1066½ +11¼ Jul 1071¾ 1083 1066¾ 1075 +11½ Aug 1066 1066 1066 1066 +7¼ Sep 1050½ 1050½ 1050½ 1050½ +9¾ Nov 1045¼ 1055 1044 1047½ +9 Est. sales 154,819. Fri.’s sales 199,124 Fri.’s open int 803,412, up 4,603 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.79 50.63 48.78 49.54 +.97 Aug 48.90 50.68 48.89 49.68 +1.00 Sep 48.81 50.65 48.81 49.72 +1.01 Oct 48.67 50.45 48.67 49.57 +.95 Dec 48.86 50.58 48.86 49.64 +.88 Jan 49.25 50.53 49.22 49.68 +.91 Mar 49.16 50.39 49.14 49.55 +.86 May 49.14 50.36 49.09 49.52 +.86 Jul 49.29 50.31 49.29 49.54 +.87 Dec 48.79 49.27 48.79 49.27 +1.37 Est. sales 99,034. Fri.’s sales 103,473 Fri.’s open int 577,656 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 291.50 291.50 290.80 290.80 +3.60 Jul 296.50 297.50 293.20 295.90 +1.80 Aug 299.20 300.50 296.30 299.30 +2.10 Sep 300.80 302.20 297.90 301.00 +2.20 Oct 301.00 303.00 298.60 301.80 +2.50 Dec 304.60 306.60 302.20 305.40 +2.40 Jan 308.80 308.80 304.30 307.40 +2.30 Mar 310.10 311.00 306.90 310.10 +2.20 May 310.90 313.60 310.00 313.10 +2.10 Jul 313.50 317.20 313.40 316.50 +2.10 Aug 316.40 316.70 316.40 316.70 +2.00 Sep 316.00 316.10 313.50 316.10 +2.20 Oct 313.00 313.00 313.00 313.00 +1.40 Dec 312.50 315.20 312.50 314.80 +1.10 Est. sales 76,079. Fri.’s sales 113,000 Fri.’s open int 583,510, up 3,431

