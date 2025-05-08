CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|532½
|538½
|530
|531½
|—2¾
|Sep
|549
|553¼
|545
|546
|—3
|Dec
|570½
|575¼
|567¼
|568
|—3¼
|Mar
|590¾
|594¼
|586¼
|586½
|—3¾
|May
|601½
|605
|597
|597¼
|—4
|Jul
|606½
|610
|603
|603¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|618¼
|618¼
|614½
|614½
|—5½
|Dec
|634
|634¾
|630
|630
|—5½
|Mar
|646¾
|646¾
|646¾
|646¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 32,917.
|Wed.’s sales 96,472
|Wed.’s open int 455,919
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440½
|440½
|435½
|437
|—4
|Jul
|450
|452
|443¾
|444½
|—4¾
|Sep
|429¾
|430¾
|425
|425¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|441½
|441¾
|436¼
|436¾
|—4
|Mar
|455¼
|455¼
|450¾
|451
|—3¾
|May
|464¼
|464¼
|459¾
|460¼
|—3½
|Jul
|469¾
|469¾
|465¾
|465¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|455¾
|455¾
|451¾
|451¾
|—3½
|Dec
|458½
|459
|455
|455¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|472½
|472½
|470
|470
|May
|483¼
|483¼
|476
|476
|Dec
|457¼
|457¼
|456½
|456½
|—1
|Est. sales 259,655.
|Wed.’s sales 443,748
|Wed.’s open int 1,557,267,
|up 8,741
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|345¾
|346¼
|343¾
|343¾
|—2½
|Dec
|338¾
|338¾
|338¾
|338¾
|Est. sales 44.
|Wed.’s sales 188
|Wed.’s open int 2,646
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1030
|1039
|1029
|1036
|+5½
|Jul
|1039
|1048
|1036½
|1043½
|+4¼
|Aug
|1035¼
|1043¼
|1033
|1038¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|1017
|1023¾
|1014¼
|1020
|+2¾
|Nov
|1021
|1028½
|1018½
|1024
|+2
|Jan
|1033½
|1040
|1030¾
|1035¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|1039¼
|1045¼
|1037
|1041¼
|+1¼
|May
|1046½
|1052½
|1045
|1049¾
|+1½
|Jul
|1054¾
|1060¾
|1053½
|1057¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|1028¾
|1036¾
|1028¾
|1033
|+1
|Est. sales 101,771.
|Wed.’s sales 230,604
|Wed.’s open int 793,016,
|up 15,016
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.48
|47.48
|47.48
|47.48
|+.53
|Jul
|47.41
|48.44
|47.30
|48.21
|+.88
|Aug
|47.55
|48.49
|47.45
|48.30
|+.84
|Sep
|47.57
|48.47
|47.49
|48.29
|+.78
|Oct
|47.45
|48.31
|47.45
|48.31
|+.87
|Dec
|47.68
|48.42
|47.56
|48.23
|+.63
|Jan
|47.65
|48.39
|47.63
|48.26
|+.63
|Mar
|47.55
|48.27
|47.52
|48.12
|+.57
|May
|47.54
|48.23
|47.54
|48.13
|+.61
|Jul
|47.59
|48.19
|47.59
|48.19
|+.63
|Est. sales 67,952.
|Wed.’s sales 179,925
|Wed.’s open int 577,102,
|up 341
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|289.20
|289.20
|288.10
|288.10
|+.10
|Jul
|295.30
|297.40
|294.50
|294.70
|—.30
|Aug
|297.80
|299.90
|297.30
|297.50
|—.30
|Sep
|299.40
|301.20
|298.60
|298.80
|—.30
|Oct
|300.30
|301.90
|299.30
|299.40
|—.50
|Dec
|304.40
|305.70
|303.00
|303.20
|—.60
|Jan
|305.90
|307.60
|305.00
|305.20
|—.60
|Mar
|308.80
|310.20
|307.50
|307.60
|—.60
|May
|311.90
|312.60
|310.70
|310.70
|—.40
|Jul
|315.00
|316.50
|314.00
|314.00
|—.40
|Aug
|315.10
|316.50
|314.90
|314.90
|+.20
|Sep
|314.50
|316.30
|313.80
|313.80
|—.20
|Est. sales 35,579.
|Wed.’s sales 122,499
|Wed.’s open int 572,031,
|up 3,501
