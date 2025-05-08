CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 532½ 538½ 530 531½ —2¾ Sep 549 553¼ 545 546 —3 Dec 570½ 575¼ 567¼ 568 —3¼ Mar 590¾ 594¼ 586¼ 586½ —3¾ May 601½ 605 597 597¼ —4 Jul 606½ 610 603 603¾ —4¼ Sep 618¼ 618¼ 614½ 614½ —5½ Dec 634 634¾ 630 630 —5½ Mar 646¾ 646¾ 646¾ 646¾ —1¼ Est. sales 32,917. Wed.’s sales 96,472 Wed.’s open int 455,919 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440½ 440½ 435½ 437 —4 Jul 450 452 443¾ 444½ —4¾ Sep 429¾ 430¾ 425 425¼ —4¼ Dec 441½ 441¾ 436¼ 436¾ —4 Mar 455¼ 455¼ 450¾ 451 —3¾ May 464¼ 464¼ 459¾ 460¼ —3½ Jul 469¾ 469¾ 465¾ 465¾ —3¾ Sep 455¾ 455¾ 451¾ 451¾ —3½ Dec 458½ 459 455 455¼ —3¼ Mar 472½ 472½ 470 470 May 483¼ 483¼ 476 476 Dec 457¼ 457¼ 456½ 456½ —1 Est. sales 259,655. Wed.’s sales 443,748 Wed.’s open int 1,557,267, up 8,741 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 345¾ 346¼ 343¾ 343¾ —2½ Dec 338¾ 338¾ 338¾ 338¾ Est. sales 44. Wed.’s sales 188 Wed.’s open int 2,646 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1030 1039 1029 1036 +5½ Jul 1039 1048 1036½ 1043½ +4¼ Aug 1035¼ 1043¼ 1033 1038¾ +3¼ Sep 1017 1023¾ 1014¼ 1020 +2¾ Nov 1021 1028½ 1018½ 1024 +2 Jan 1033½ 1040 1030¾ 1035¼ +1¼ Mar 1039¼ 1045¼ 1037 1041¼ +1¼ May 1046½ 1052½ 1045 1049¾ +1½ Jul 1054¾ 1060¾ 1053½ 1057¾ +1¼ Nov 1028¾ 1036¾ 1028¾ 1033 +1 Est. sales 101,771. Wed.’s sales 230,604 Wed.’s open int 793,016, up 15,016 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.48 47.48 47.48 47.48 +.53 Jul 47.41 48.44 47.30 48.21 +.88 Aug 47.55 48.49 47.45 48.30 +.84 Sep 47.57 48.47 47.49 48.29 +.78 Oct 47.45 48.31 47.45 48.31 +.87 Dec 47.68 48.42 47.56 48.23 +.63 Jan 47.65 48.39 47.63 48.26 +.63 Mar 47.55 48.27 47.52 48.12 +.57 May 47.54 48.23 47.54 48.13 +.61 Jul 47.59 48.19 47.59 48.19 +.63 Est. sales 67,952. Wed.’s sales 179,925 Wed.’s open int 577,102, up 341 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 289.20 289.20 288.10 288.10 +.10 Jul 295.30 297.40 294.50 294.70 —.30 Aug 297.80 299.90 297.30 297.50 —.30 Sep 299.40 301.20 298.60 298.80 —.30 Oct 300.30 301.90 299.30 299.40 —.50 Dec 304.40 305.70 303.00 303.20 —.60 Jan 305.90 307.60 305.00 305.20 —.60 Mar 308.80 310.20 307.50 307.60 —.60 May 311.90 312.60 310.70 310.70 —.40 Jul 315.00 316.50 314.00 314.00 —.40 Aug 315.10 316.50 314.90 314.90 +.20 Sep 314.50 316.30 313.80 313.80 —.20 Est. sales 35,579. Wed.’s sales 122,499 Wed.’s open int 572,031, up 3,501

