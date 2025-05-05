CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 525¼ 525¼ 525¼ 525¼ —1¼ Jul 545¼ 548 534¼ 534¾ —8¼ Sep 558½ 561 548½ 549 —7¾ Dec 580½ 582¾ 570¾ 571 —7¾ Mar 599¾ 601¼ 590 590¼ —7 May 609¾ 611 600¾ 600¾ —6½ Jul 613¼ 613¼ 605¾ 605¾ —6½ Sep 625 625 625 625 +1½ Dec 636 636 636 636 —2½ Est. sales 42,839. Fri.’s sales 100,583 Fri.’s open int 450,878 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 461 461 453 453 —8¼ Jul 469 470¾ 459½ 460¾ —8¼ Sep 439¾ 440½ 434¼ 435 —5 Dec 449¾ 450¼ 445 445½ —4¾ Mar 464 464¼ 459½ 460 —4½ May 472¾ 473¼ 468½ 469 —4½ Jul 478½ 478¾ 474¼ 475 —4¼ Sep 461 461 459½ 460 —3¼ Dec 465¼ 465¼ 461½ 462 —3½ Mar 474¾ 474¾ 473 473 —3¾ Dec 462¼ 462¼ 462¼ 462¼ +1¼ Est. sales 168,285. Fri.’s sales 312,110 Fri.’s open int 1,535,395 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 338½ 341¾ 337 338 Sep 332 336 329¾ 334 +1 Dec 335 335 335 335 +2½ Est. sales 134. Fri.’s sales 458 Fri.’s open int 2,725, up 87 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1044½ 1046½ 1040¾ 1044 —4¾ Jul 1052¾ 1057 1049 1053 —5 Aug 1046 1050¾ 1042¾ 1046¾ —4½ Sep 1022¼ 1027½ 1019¾ 1023½ —4 Nov 1025¼ 1030 1022¼ 1026¼ —4¼ Jan 1038½ 1041½ 1034 1037¾ —4¼ Mar 1042¼ 1046¼ 1039 1042¾ —4 May 1050 1053¼ 1048 1051¼ —3½ Jul 1058 1061¾ 1055¾ 1060 —2¾ Nov 1033¼ 1036¾ 1033¼ 1036¾ —1¼ Est. sales 56,793. Fri.’s sales 173,816 Fri.’s open int 765,931, up 10,240 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.55 49.05 48.00 48.96 —.12 Jul 49.00 49.67 48.30 49.36 —.07 Aug 49.05 49.65 48.34 49.35 —.08 Sep 49.03 49.50 48.22 49.20 —.11 Oct 48.90 49.26 48.04 48.99 —.12 Dec 48.78 49.27 48.05 49.01 —.13 Jan 48.55 49.18 48.05 48.94 —.15 Mar 48.35 49.01 47.90 48.72 —.19 May 48.29 48.88 47.89 48.63 —.19 Jul 48.24 48.85 48.24 48.62 —.17 Aug 48.10 48.10 48.10 48.10 —.48 Dec 47.02 47.02 47.02 47.02 —.93 Est. sales 48,712. Fri.’s sales 105,423 Fri.’s open int 569,412, up 7,127 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 291.60 291.60 289.80 289.80 —.40 Jul 296.00 299.00 296.00 297.10 +.20 Aug 298.70 301.50 298.70 299.50 Sep 299.00 302.70 299.00 300.70 Oct 300.50 302.80 300.30 300.70 —.20 Dec 304.20 305.90 303.50 303.80 —.40 Jan 306.50 307.70 305.30 305.60 —.50 Mar 308.40 309.60 307.20 307.60 —.50 May 310.70 311.60 309.60 309.90 —.80 Jul 314.00 314.80 312.90 312.90 —1.00 Aug 314.80 314.80 314.80 314.80 +.70 Sep 314.40 314.60 314.40 314.60 +1.10 Dec 313.80 313.80 313.30 313.30 —.20 Est. sales 39,249. Fri.’s sales 96,001 Fri.’s open int 559,112, up 5,568

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.