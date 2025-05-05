CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|525¼
|525¼
|525¼
|525¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|545¼
|548
|534¼
|534¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|558½
|561
|548½
|549
|—7¾
|Dec
|580½
|582¾
|570¾
|571
|—7¾
|Mar
|599¾
|601¼
|590
|590¼
|—7
|May
|609¾
|611
|600¾
|600¾
|—6½
|Jul
|613¼
|613¼
|605¾
|605¾
|—6½
|Sep
|625
|625
|625
|625
|+1½
|Dec
|636
|636
|636
|636
|—2½
|Est. sales 42,839.
|Fri.’s sales 100,583
|Fri.’s open int 450,878
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|461
|461
|453
|453
|—8¼
|Jul
|469
|470¾
|459½
|460¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|439¾
|440½
|434¼
|435
|—5
|Dec
|449¾
|450¼
|445
|445½
|—4¾
|Mar
|464
|464¼
|459½
|460
|—4½
|May
|472¾
|473¼
|468½
|469
|—4½
|Jul
|478½
|478¾
|474¼
|475
|—4¼
|Sep
|461
|461
|459½
|460
|—3¼
|Dec
|465¼
|465¼
|461½
|462
|—3½
|Mar
|474¾
|474¾
|473
|473
|—3¾
|Dec
|462¼
|462¼
|462¼
|462¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 168,285.
|Fri.’s sales 312,110
|Fri.’s open int 1,535,395
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|338½
|341¾
|337
|338
|Sep
|332
|336
|329¾
|334
|+1
|Dec
|335
|335
|335
|335
|+2½
|Est. sales 134.
|Fri.’s sales 458
|Fri.’s open int 2,725,
|up 87
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1044½
|1046½
|1040¾
|1044
|—4¾
|Jul
|1052¾
|1057
|1049
|1053
|—5
|Aug
|1046
|1050¾
|1042¾
|1046¾
|—4½
|Sep
|1022¼
|1027½
|1019¾
|1023½
|—4
|Nov
|1025¼
|1030
|1022¼
|1026¼
|—4¼
|Jan
|1038½
|1041½
|1034
|1037¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|1042¼
|1046¼
|1039
|1042¾
|—4
|May
|1050
|1053¼
|1048
|1051¼
|—3½
|Jul
|1058
|1061¾
|1055¾
|1060
|—2¾
|Nov
|1033¼
|1036¾
|1033¼
|1036¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 56,793.
|Fri.’s sales 173,816
|Fri.’s open int 765,931,
|up 10,240
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.55
|49.05
|48.00
|48.96
|—.12
|Jul
|49.00
|49.67
|48.30
|49.36
|—.07
|Aug
|49.05
|49.65
|48.34
|49.35
|—.08
|Sep
|49.03
|49.50
|48.22
|49.20
|—.11
|Oct
|48.90
|49.26
|48.04
|48.99
|—.12
|Dec
|48.78
|49.27
|48.05
|49.01
|—.13
|Jan
|48.55
|49.18
|48.05
|48.94
|—.15
|Mar
|48.35
|49.01
|47.90
|48.72
|—.19
|May
|48.29
|48.88
|47.89
|48.63
|—.19
|Jul
|48.24
|48.85
|48.24
|48.62
|—.17
|Aug
|48.10
|48.10
|48.10
|48.10
|—.48
|Dec
|47.02
|47.02
|47.02
|47.02
|—.93
|Est. sales 48,712.
|Fri.’s sales 105,423
|Fri.’s open int 569,412,
|up 7,127
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|291.60
|291.60
|289.80
|289.80
|—.40
|Jul
|296.00
|299.00
|296.00
|297.10
|+.20
|Aug
|298.70
|301.50
|298.70
|299.50
|Sep
|299.00
|302.70
|299.00
|300.70
|Oct
|300.50
|302.80
|300.30
|300.70
|—.20
|Dec
|304.20
|305.90
|303.50
|303.80
|—.40
|Jan
|306.50
|307.70
|305.30
|305.60
|—.50
|Mar
|308.40
|309.60
|307.20
|307.60
|—.50
|May
|310.70
|311.60
|309.60
|309.90
|—.80
|Jul
|314.00
|314.80
|312.90
|312.90
|—1.00
|Aug
|314.80
|314.80
|314.80
|314.80
|+.70
|Sep
|314.40
|314.60
|314.40
|314.60
|+1.10
|Dec
|313.80
|313.80
|313.30
|313.30
|—.20
|Est. sales 39,249.
|Fri.’s sales 96,001
|Fri.’s open int 559,112,
|up 5,568
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.