CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|518¾
|523½
|515
|523½
|+10½
|Jul
|532½
|537¾
|529¾
|536½
|+5¾
|Sep
|547
|551¾
|544¼
|550½
|+5½
|Dec
|570
|574½
|567½
|573¼
|+5
|Mar
|589½
|593¾
|587½
|593
|+4½
|May
|603
|604
|598
|603½
|+3½
|Jul
|609¼
|609¼
|605
|608¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|619¼
|621¾
|617½
|617½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 45,944.
|Wed.’s sales 133,147
|Wed.’s open int 447,682,
|up 440
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|467¼
|472¼
|466
|466½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|475
|480
|473½
|475
|—
|½
|Sep
|436¾
|440½
|436½
|437¼
|+¼
|Dec
|446¼
|449¾
|445½
|447¼
|+1
|Mar
|460¾
|464
|460¼
|461¾
|+1
|May
|470½
|473
|469¼
|471
|+1
|Jul
|475½
|478½
|475¼
|476½
|+¾
|Sep
|459¼
|460½
|459¼
|460½
|+1
|Dec
|461¾
|463½
|460¾
|462½
|+¾
|Mar
|472½
|472½
|472½
|472½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 122,917.
|Wed.’s sales 365,013
|Wed.’s open int 1,532,217
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|353
|353¼
|341
|343¼
|—13
|Sep
|347¼
|347¼
|346½
|346½
|—3½
|Dec
|340
|340
|334
|334
|—13
|Est. sales 318.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 2,457
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1034½
|1038¾
|1027
|1030
|—4¾
|Jul
|1044
|1048½
|1036¾
|1040¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1037½
|1042¼
|1031¼
|1035¼
|—3
|Sep
|1016¾
|1019¼
|1008½
|1012½
|—2½
|Nov
|1017¾
|1022¼
|1011½
|1015¾
|—2½
|Jan
|1029½
|1033½
|1022¾
|1027½
|—2
|Mar
|1032¾
|1037¾
|1028
|1032¼
|—1¾
|May
|1040¼
|1044½
|1036½
|1039¼
|—2½
|Jul
|1050½
|1052¾
|1044¼
|1047¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|1025½
|1029¾
|1023¼
|1025¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 69,361.
|Wed.’s sales 217,268
|Wed.’s open int 751,931
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.50
|49.26
|48.25
|49.26
|+.68
|Jul
|48.99
|49.58
|48.45
|49.08
|+.11
|Aug
|48.94
|49.55
|48.42
|48.97
|+.05
|Sep
|48.79
|49.38
|48.27
|48.86
|+.10
|Oct
|48.50
|49.10
|48.03
|48.64
|+.12
|Dec
|48.51
|49.09
|48.02
|48.74
|+.21
|Jan
|48.44
|49.01
|47.98
|48.62
|+.15
|Mar
|48.33
|48.78
|47.83
|48.45
|+.16
|May
|48.38
|48.75
|47.75
|48.39
|+.17
|Jul
|48.31
|48.73
|47.92
|48.36
|+.16
|Dec
|47.17
|47.17
|47.17
|47.17
|—.14
|Est. sales 62,999.
|Wed.’s sales 147,171
|Wed.’s open int 554,507,
|up 6,611
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|289.70
|289.70
|287.70
|287.80
|—2.20
|Jul
|297.40
|297.60
|294.30
|294.60
|—3.40
|Aug
|299.50
|300.10
|296.80
|297.10
|—3.00
|Sep
|300.10
|301.10
|298.00
|298.20
|—2.90
|Oct
|300.30
|301.00
|298.20
|298.40
|—2.60
|Dec
|303.80
|303.90
|301.30
|301.50
|—2.30
|Jan
|305.50
|305.50
|303.10
|303.30
|—2.20
|Mar
|307.10
|307.30
|304.90
|304.90
|—2.20
|May
|309.30
|309.50
|307.30
|307.30
|—2.10
|Jul
|312.50
|312.50
|310.60
|310.70
|—1.80
|Aug
|312.80
|312.80
|311.00
|311.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|312.20
|312.20
|310.20
|310.20
|—1.90
|Dec
|311.50
|311.50
|310.40
|310.40
|—2.00
|Est. sales 50,919.
|Wed.’s sales 116,733
|Wed.’s open int 549,947,
|up 2,458
