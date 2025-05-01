CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 518¾ 523½ 515 523½ +10½ Jul 532½ 537¾ 529¾ 536½ +5¾ Sep 547 551¾ 544¼ 550½ +5½ Dec 570 574½ 567½ 573¼ +5 Mar 589½ 593¾ 587½ 593 +4½ May 603 604 598 603½ +3½ Jul 609¼ 609¼ 605 608¾ +2¾ Sep 619¼ 621¾ 617½ 617½ — ½ Est. sales 45,944. Wed.’s sales 133,147 Wed.’s open int 447,682, up 440 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 467¼ 472¼ 466 466½ — ¾ Jul 475 480 473½ 475 — ½ Sep 436¾ 440½ 436½ 437¼ +¼ Dec 446¼ 449¾ 445½ 447¼ +1 Mar 460¾ 464 460¼ 461¾ +1 May 470½ 473 469¼ 471 +1 Jul 475½ 478½ 475¼ 476½ +¾ Sep 459¼ 460½ 459¼ 460½ +1 Dec 461¾ 463½ 460¾ 462½ +¾ Mar 472½ 472½ 472½ 472½ — ¾ Est. sales 122,917. Wed.’s sales 365,013 Wed.’s open int 1,532,217 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 353 353¼ 341 343¼ —13 Sep 347¼ 347¼ 346½ 346½ —3½ Dec 340 340 334 334 —13 Est. sales 318. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 2,457 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1034½ 1038¾ 1027 1030 —4¾ Jul 1044 1048½ 1036¾ 1040¾ —3¾ Aug 1037½ 1042¼ 1031¼ 1035¼ —3 Sep 1016¾ 1019¼ 1008½ 1012½ —2½ Nov 1017¾ 1022¼ 1011½ 1015¾ —2½ Jan 1029½ 1033½ 1022¾ 1027½ —2 Mar 1032¾ 1037¾ 1028 1032¼ —1¾ May 1040¼ 1044½ 1036½ 1039¼ —2½ Jul 1050½ 1052¾ 1044¼ 1047¼ —2¾ Nov 1025½ 1029¾ 1023¼ 1025¾ —3½ Est. sales 69,361. Wed.’s sales 217,268 Wed.’s open int 751,931 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.50 49.26 48.25 49.26 +.68 Jul 48.99 49.58 48.45 49.08 +.11 Aug 48.94 49.55 48.42 48.97 +.05 Sep 48.79 49.38 48.27 48.86 +.10 Oct 48.50 49.10 48.03 48.64 +.12 Dec 48.51 49.09 48.02 48.74 +.21 Jan 48.44 49.01 47.98 48.62 +.15 Mar 48.33 48.78 47.83 48.45 +.16 May 48.38 48.75 47.75 48.39 +.17 Jul 48.31 48.73 47.92 48.36 +.16 Dec 47.17 47.17 47.17 47.17 —.14 Est. sales 62,999. Wed.’s sales 147,171 Wed.’s open int 554,507, up 6,611 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 289.70 289.70 287.70 287.80 —2.20 Jul 297.40 297.60 294.30 294.60 —3.40 Aug 299.50 300.10 296.80 297.10 —3.00 Sep 300.10 301.10 298.00 298.20 —2.90 Oct 300.30 301.00 298.20 298.40 —2.60 Dec 303.80 303.90 301.30 301.50 —2.30 Jan 305.50 305.50 303.10 303.30 —2.20 Mar 307.10 307.30 304.90 304.90 —2.20 May 309.30 309.50 307.30 307.30 —2.10 Jul 312.50 312.50 310.60 310.70 —1.80 Aug 312.80 312.80 311.00 311.00 —1.70 Sep 312.20 312.20 310.20 310.20 —1.90 Dec 311.50 311.50 310.40 310.40 —2.00 Est. sales 50,919. Wed.’s sales 116,733 Wed.’s open int 549,947, up 2,458

