Ooma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $65 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $65.5 million to $66.1 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 79 cents to 83 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $267 million to $270 million.

