Onto Innovation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $266.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.21 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million for the fiscal second quarter.

