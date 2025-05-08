Onestream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The artificial-intelligence developer posted revenue of $136.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.