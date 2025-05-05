ONE Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $119.4 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $119.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.98.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $935.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $803.6 million.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.20 to $4.32 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.