OncoCyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

