ON24: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ON24 said it expects revenue in the range of $34.5 million to $35.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 5 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $136 million to $139 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTF

