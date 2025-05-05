ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported a loss of $486.1 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported a loss of $486.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

