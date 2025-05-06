Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $269.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

