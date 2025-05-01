Live Radio
Olympic Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 4:49 PM

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported profit of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $492.9 million in the period.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

