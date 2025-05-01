Olin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million. The…

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

